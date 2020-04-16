Ashland couple faces charges after 52 dogs were removed from home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHLAND (WJW)- An Ashland County couple is now facing several charges of animal cruelty after 52 dogs were taken from their home in February, the Fox 8 I-Team has learned.

Charges were filed in Ashland Municipal Court against Thomas Morris and Kelleigh Dotson this week. The two are expected to appear in court to face the misdemeanor charges on June 12.

The Humane Society of Ashland County and the Ashland County dog warden removed the dogs from the home on West Main Street two months ago. The owner voluntarily surrendered the dogs.

The dogs are mixed breeds and range from puppies to about 5 years old. All of the dogs were expected to recover.