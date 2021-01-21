Arrest warrant issued for Cleveland mayor’s grandson on domestic violence charge

CLEVELAND – The FOX 8 I-Team found an arrest warrant on a domestic violence charge was issued for the grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson.

The charge stems from a Dec. 18 incident involving Frank Q. Jackson.

The warrant, which was issued Wednesday in Cleveland Municipal Court, said Frank Q. Jackson, “Did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to the mother of his child.”

The warrant further stated the 24-year-old is accused of striking the victim several times in the head, “Causing her to hit the couch and fall on the floor.” The victim suffered a lump on her forehead, which, “Caused her to feel dizzy,” the warrant said.

It is not known when Frank Q. Jackson will appear in court to face the charge.

The I-Team obtained the report that said officers, “Observed” the victim, “Had a possible lump on her forehead.” The officers then requested a supervisor to respond. The victim stated that she did not want to press charges on Jackson and that she just wanted it to be documented.

The report also stated Jackson denied hitting the woman. He was released at the scene.

Earlier this month, city officials said they were obtaining a special prosecutor to review the matter.

In December, I-Team also requested the officers body camera video as well as the 911 call. Neither have been released yet.

Frank Q. Jackson has repeatedly made headlines for brushes with the law.