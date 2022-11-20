CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has found a Cleveland police radio broadcast overnight told officers a “suspect vehicle has been located, suspect detained” in connection with a hit-skip driver who reportedly struck and killed a firefighter at an accident scene.

The hit-and-run happened Saturday night about 8:15 p.m. along Interstate 90 near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The broadcast indicated the arrest was made after 3 a.m. The broadcast, which was confirmed by Cleveland police, was made to officers in all five Cleveland Police patrol districts.

Bratenahl authorities made the arrest, according to a news release.

The firefighter went to the hospital, but the firefighter’s union social media posts confirm he died. That led to a search for a white car, which was later spotted by Cleveland police.

The firefighter was killed while assisting at the scene of a rollover crash.

“We want to express our condolences to our brothers in the Cleveland Fire Department,” Bratenahl police said in the release.

FOX 8 is still gathering more details. Check back here for updates.