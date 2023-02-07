CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered what’s actually happening on Cleveland streets with speed tables set up to slow down traffic in neighborhoods.

The speed tables are portable speed bumps that were placed on side streets last year in 10 neighborhoods.

That project started after the death of a little girl hit by a car.

For months, we’ve been pressing the question: what difference have the speed bumps made?

Now, city hall has finally released records showing how speeds have been tracked in those neighborhoods so far.

“Traffic data are primarily collected via portable radar-counters,” the city says.

To this point, in every neighborhood with speed tables analyzed by the city, speeds have gone down.

We noticed the biggest drop on East 147th between Bartlett and Glendale. The average speed has dropped 14 miles per hour.

On Edgewater Drive between West 115th and West 117th, the average speed has dropped 12 miles per hour.

Along East 174th, the records show overall speeds also have gone down, but about 15% of drivers there still go at least six miles an hour over the speed limit.

In fact, Tuesday, while an I-Team camera rolled, we saw drivers hit the brakes at the speed bump just for a moment and then hurry off.

“Of course, they still fly through,” Djuana Goshay told us. “You can hear them in the middle of the night. You can hear them when they jump that curb, when they hit it.”

“The cars still speed through here, but once they hit it, they slow down the next time around,” she added.

The numbers are not in yet showing the impact of a speed bump on West 50th street where the child died.

But, while we were there, we saw drivers slowing and creeping over the speed table.

“Like I say, you know, they come from this way, they get to the speed bump, slow down. Come from that way, get to the speed bump, slow down,” Khadija White said.

Early last year on West 50th, a teen driver hit and killed a five-year-old girl. The teen had no driver’s license. She later struck a plea deal in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court.

Again, that case led to an outcry for the city to do more to slow drivers on side streets.

The city’s analysis is giving you the first look at what you’ll see in the neighborhoods with speed tables.

However, there’s a good chance you won’t see much speed limit enforcement from police.

Cleveland police have been struggling with short-staffing and new numbers show the size of the traffic unit has been cut down by half.

The city tells us that it continues to track speeds and evaluate the project.

The city, now, is also looking to hear from taxpayers.

One driver we stopped after crossing a speed table told us that he supports the project.

From her front porch, White recommended one change. She thinks the city should put in more speed bumps.

“Yeah, we need more. We need more. More than just one,” she said.

There’s no timetable announced for when the city will decide what’s ahead with this. We will follow up.