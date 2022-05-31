HOUSTON, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found yet another woman has filed a lawsuit against Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson alleging sexual misconduct.

This marks the 23rd lawsuit. All have been filed by women who gave Watson massages.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Harris County District Court. The woman is represented by Attorney Tony Buzbee, the same attorney who represents the other 22 women.

In the new case, a woman claims she had “three encounters” with Watson. The suit says “Watson’s behavior grew worse during every massage.”

The newest lawsuit also says the woman “agonized over whether to bring a lawsuit against Watson, understanding that there will be those who blame her for Watson’s inappropriate… conduct.”

The suit claims this woman finally went ahead with the filing after seeing Watson publicly deny doing anything wrong. Watson responded to questions from the I-Team at a new conference, saying he had never disrespected any women.

He couldn’t understand how so many women ended up taking legal action against him.

Buzbee said Tuesday the woman’s case is strong and he called her a “hero.”

He also said he plans to file more lawsuits soon. He accuses Watson’s team of “vilifying” the women who filed the lawsuits against Watson.

In a statement, Buzbee said, “Our team will be filing another lawsuit, similar to the others already filed, this week. Deshaun Watson’s legal team has done him a great disservice. Many of these women would have stayed quiet but for the treatment of these victims. They insist on having their voice heard in court.”

All of the lawsuits revolve around the time when Watson played for the Houston Texans.

When the I-Team went to Houston recently, his lawyers said they were taking each claim and breaking it down to show Watson did nothing wrong.

We reached out to the Browns to discuss the latest lawsuit but have not heard back. We have also reached out to Watson’s attorneys concerning the new lawsuit.

NFL officials say they are close to finishing the investigation into Watson, but Buzbee says the NFL has not reached out to him to talk to any of the women again.

“We haven’t heard from the NFL and don’t expect to,” Buzbee told the I-Team. Buzbee has said NFL investigators previously met with some of the accusers. He also said he believed the investigation by the league was “bogus.”

Watson met with NFL investigators for three days earlier this month. His attorney, Rusty Hardin, say the NFL wants to meet with Watson again but a new date has not been set. Hardin said the NFL wants to finish the investigation sometime this summer.

Rustin released the following statement in response to the lawsuit:

“Deshaun Watson vehemently denies the allegations, just as he has since she first discussed them with members of our firm in March of last year. She repeated the allegations on social media in August and he denied them then. The only thing new about her contentions is the embellishment making them more extreme than prior versions. Deshaun’s denial remains the same.

“The two highly respected lawyers from our firm, Letitia Quinones and Rachel Lewis, also vehemently deny there was any coercion or intimidation involved in the very cordial meeting at Vic and Anthony’s (Mr. Buzbee and the plaintiff are not even right about where the meeting was, much less what was said). They met her to see if she was one of Mr. Buzbee’s then still anonymous plaintiffs. At that time Mr. Buzbee refused to identify his clients. The suggestion that either of these two accomplished lawyers would have said “us black women must stick together” is absurd. The interview was so congenial, she joined the lawyers for dinner afterwards.

“We are aware that more than a year ago she had other lawyers representing her and they ultimately terminated the representation. This plaintiff has long had a vendetta against Deshaun since she jealously and angrily published Deshaun’s personal data on social media in November 2020. In filing her lawsuit now she was obviously not influenced by recent developments. We are not surprised Mr. Buzbee was willing to say just about anything to get more publicity. He knows the NFL continues to investigate these cases, and this is a transparent attempt to further punish the man he sees as a potential payday.“