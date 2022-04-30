CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has learned of yet another gun stolen from a car at Hopkins Airport.

And, multiple sources confirm, the latest case involved a gun stolen from the car of a TSA agent.

This case happened last weekend.

But, two weeks ago, the I-Team revealed a series of reports made to police about thieves stealing guns travelers had left in their cars.

Those travelers said they had locked their cars with their guns inside, and then, they came back to find they’d been ripped off.

At the same time, those police reports we reviewed did not show any signs of forced entry.

The latest case did not involve a “service weapon.” TSA agents working at checkpoints do not carry guns.

We have requested the Cleveland police report for more details.

This follows a trend we also uncovered showing a spike in the number of guns stolen citywide in Cleveland.

Hopkins Airport has also had an increase in the number of cars stolen there.

Recently, Cleveland police arrested a teen as a suspect in multiple car thefts from the airport.

A report shows, as police had him in custody, he said, “I don’t know why people leave their keys in their cars.”

For our recent story on guns stolen at the airport, Hopkins released a statement that said:

“At Cleveland Hopkins International Airport we are committed to providing the highest level of safety and security for our guests. This includes constant coordination with local and federal law enforcement agencies to review and assess security measures. Recently, we have had reports of car break-ins and property being stolen for vehicles that are parked inside our smart garage. These incidents have been reported and are currently under investigation by the Cleveland Division of Police. As is the case in any public parking garage or lot, car break-ins and theft of personal property does occur. To help prevent this from happening in any of our parking areas, we encourage visitors and travelers who intend to park their vehicle to remove any valuable or personal items prior to leaving for the airport. In addition, we encourage travelers and guests to remember to double-check vehicles to make sure the doors are locked before walking away. We also highly recommend that travelers never leave the vehicle key fob in the parked car while traveling. We are finding more break-ins and thefts are being reported involving vehicles where the owner has left the key fob inside. Doing this creates an easy target for car thieves to gain access into your vehicle.”