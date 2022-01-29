Another gun found at Hopkins Airport: I-Team

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned of yet another loaded gun found at Hopkins Airport.

This comes after a spike in the number of guns found last year at Hopkins and airports nationwide.

The Transportation Security Agency says, in this case, the loaded gun was found at about 7 a.m. Friday and Cleveland police were called.

As of Saturday morning, police had not responded to I-Team requests for more information.

The I-Team has reported previously, if someone with a concealed weapons permit is found with a gun at Hopkins Airport, police seize the gun but allow the person to continue travelling.

If the person found with a gun there does not have a permit, that person gets arrested.

Anyone caught bringing a gun to an airport also faces civil fines through the TSA.

TSA officers detected over 5,900 firearms at airport security checkpoints nationwide in 2021. Eighty-six percent of those guns were loaded.