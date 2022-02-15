Another explosive lawsuit against Cleveland police top brass: I-Team

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered a lawsuit claiming the former Cleveland Police chief retaliated against a veteran police supervisor and assigned him to an overnight shift for investigating a bribery case.

The explosive claims come in a lawsuit just filed on behalf of Lt. Bruce Cutlip.

And, it’s the second lawsuit filed against Cleveland police brass revolving around the investigation into a Tremont bar owner convicted for bribing police. The bar owner went to prison and a police sergeant was fired for having close contact with him.

The new lawsuit names former Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams, Safety Director Karrie Howard and others.

This comes after Cleveland Police Lt. Tinothy Maffo-Judd recently filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the chief, the safety director, and two other police supervisors saying he was removed as head of the bomb squad for reporting that same bar owner offering a bribe.

Both cases raise questions about the relationship between Chief Calvin Williams and Sgt. Vincent Montague. The city recently fired Montague after filing 17 administrative charges.

The charges said Montague was “untruthful and/or dishonest” when questioned about his communication with the bar owner who was indicted for bribing a police officer.

Both lawsuits say the former Chief “has a personal relationship with…Montague that can be likened to the two treating each other like family members.”

Just weeks ago, Chief Williams retired.

The new lawsuit claims Lt. Cutlip “received a phone call at home from (the chief), who yelled at (him) for not informing him earlier that there was an investigation into…Montague.”

And, the suit claims, the next day, the chief let Cutlip know he was “not happy” he had not been informed “Montague might become the target of his investigation..”

The suit also says Lt. Cutlip warned the chief “due to his relationship with….Montague, he should not interfere in the investigation.”

Ultimately, Cutlip says he was removed as Officer in Charge of the Intelligence Unit and transferred to patrol on the midnight shift in the Fourth District, one of the most violent sections of the city.

The suit goes on to say Cutlip was only told “the chief lost confidence” in him even though he’d just received a “perfect employee evaluation.”

The Cutlip lawsuit was filed by Michael Polito and Nathaniel Szep of the Polito Rodstrom Burke law firm. They wrote, “As a direct and proximate result of the demotion from Officer In Charge of Intelligence and the transfer to Fourth District patrol, midnights, Plaintiff was constructively discharged/forced to retire early.”

The suit demands a financial payout for lost pay and benefits, damage to Cutlip’s reputation and more.

Lawyers Polito and Szep also filed the lawsuit on behalf of Lt. Maffo-Judd. He wants to get his job back with the Bomb Squad, and he’s seeking financial damages.

Generally, the city does not comment on pending lawsuits. But, we have reached out for comment.

Last year, a Cuyahoga County judge sentenced the owner of the bar in the bribery case to a year in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors built a bribery case against him saying he was looking for protection so that his bar would not get cited for operating after-hours.

Lt. Maffo-Judd recorded undercover video building that case back in 2019.