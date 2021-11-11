Another arrest made in torture, murder of 22-year-old woman: I-Team

**Watch our past report in the video, above**

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW)– Police confirm to the FOX 8 I-TEAM that another person has been arrested in connection with the torture and murder of 22-year-old Alishah Pointer.

Police say they arrested Brittany C. Smith, 32, of Cleveland, early Thursday morning. Three others are already in custody.

Brittany Smith

Police are still searching for Hakeem Ali Shomo and Anthony Bryant, 18, both of Cleveland. Detectives say they are continuing to investigate and there may be additional suspects.

Hakeem Ali Shomo

Anthony Bryant

East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner said a group of suspects lured Pointer out of her home last week , took her to several different locations, tortured, and murdered her. Her body was found Tuesday in a burned out-house in East Cleveland.

The chief and Captain Kenneth Lundy said the suspects thought Pointer had information about a suspect involved in another crime that happened November 2 in Cleveland and they were trying to force her to talk.

Alishah Pointer (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Division of the FBI)

Police say Pointer had nothing to do with that crime in Cleveland.

Pointer’s aunt tells us the family is devastated by her murder and are praying for justice.

“To tell you about my niece, she always had a helping spirit and she wanted to always provide all kinds of acts of kindness, whether it be for a child, an adult, or the elderly,” said Kathryn R. Pointer.

She added that Alishah worked as a caregiver and was also helping her twin sister, who is 8-months pregnant.