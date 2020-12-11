Another Amazon driver robbed at gunpoint in Cleveland

(Watch our pervious coverage of this story in the video player above)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The FOX 8 I-Team learned another Amazon delivery driver was held up at gunpoint in Cleveland and his truck was stolen.

The latest incident happened Thursday in on East 154th Street near Glendale Avenue. Police said the driver was not hurt.

This week, the I-Team revealed two other Amazon drivers recently got robbed at gunpoint and had their trucks stolen. Both of those crimes happened last month in Cleveland’s Fairfax section.

In the earlier cases, police later found the trucks, but reports did not say how many packages were stolen. In one incident, boxes were found in a field and some of them had been opened. No one was arrested in either case. Police were investigating the possibility they were related.

In the new case, it was not immediately known if the stolen truck was recovered. No immediate word of any arrests.

Earlier this week, Amazon said it was working to make things right with customers for any lost packages, and the company issued a statement saying it was supporting police.

