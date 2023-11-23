CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found a former Cleveland police officer doing what many thought he would never do again.

It’s a new reason to celebrate this Thanksgiving weekend for a SWAT officer paralyzed on duty.

Three years ago, Cleveland SWAT officer Jonathan Rodriguez ended up critically hurt in a police van after a crash caused by a hit and run driver.

This week, Jonathan and his family welcomed the I-Team into his home to see how he’s making remarkable progress against the odds.

“Happy Thanksgiving!” he told us.

Not long ago, no one ever expected to hear him say that holiday greeting ever again.

A year ago, we asked him he would have ever predicted being this far along.

“No,” he said, acknowledging that recovery has been a long road.

Doctors predicted Johnathan would spend the rest of his life on a ventilator, the family tells us. Now, he no longer needs one. He no longer requires a feeding tube either, so he can enjoy all of his favorite foods this Thanksgiving.

And, as we heard, Johnathan is talking and laughing again.

These are all milestones that once looked out of reach for good. His wife, Zuleika, says she is grateful he is improving.

“I don’t have words to express,” she said. “He’s everything a girl could ever want regardless of the situation.”

Sgt. Freddy Diaz believes Jonathan gives hope to everyone around him.

“He’s an inspiration to all of us,” Sgt. Diaz said. “You see Jon laughing and smiling and being hopeful and positive. It encourages, not only us, but his family and friends.”

We also watched Jonathan work at a computer using only his eyes. He can send messages to friends, watch movies, download books and more. He even checked out headlines on fox8.com.

No doubt, next Thanksgiving, we’ll be able to show more progress.

“I hope so,” Jonathan said.

“Every little day is just something extra. It might be hard sometimes, but not impossible,” his wife added.