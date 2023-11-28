CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has found city of Cleveland plow crews using a new system to know where to go next and make sure they don’t miss your block.

They’re using the kind of turn-by-turn GPS technology that so many of you use driving around.

The city plow crews, last year, began using GPS maps. This year, they’re relying on GPS to guide them more specifically on their routes. Tuesday, we saw city plows in the middle of a whiteout, and others plowing after the storm.

The GPS system now aims to make sure crews follow the best path and hit every street.

Before this week’s snowfall, Cleveland Public Works Director Frank Williams and his staff gave the I-Team a look at what’s new with the plow trucks.

Frank Williams said, “Our mantra in public works is it’s always winter. We’re always preparing for winter.”

He added, speaking of the greater use of the GPS system, “It eliminates the missed streets …Where that typically happens is when you have a shift change, a driver did not finish a route, but, then, another driver picks up. But, there’s a disconnect of where that driver left off.”

Some of you might be thinking, you’ve been driving with GPS guidance for years. This isn’t new technology. But, consider, just a couple of years ago, city plow drivers still used old-fashioned paper maps.

We went to Terry McNeil, a citizen watchdog in the Hough area. He keeps close watch on public works issues and posts on social media under Fix Our Streets 216.

“I’m gonna be watching every storm,” he said. “They know I’m watching. It’s no secret that I’m watching.”

While he’s monitoring the city’s performance plowing streets, he’s also encouraged by the new steps to improve plowing.

“People need to get out,” McNeil said. “People need to get medicine and all kinds of things. Get out of the driveway. Get down a residential street, and get to a clean main street.”

No question, one big storm, so far, and already many of you have complained about city snow plowing. To that, the city says it’s always reviewing what can be done better.

“The city of Cleveland is continuing to get better at snow and ice control each season,” Williams said.

Now, the GPS guidance is expected to help.

“Hopefully, this year they make a turn for the better,” McNeil added.