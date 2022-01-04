‘Always had a smile on his face’: Loved ones, community prepare to say final goodbye to slain Cleveland officer

CLEVELAND (WJW) – City officials, the community and friends and family members are preparing to say their final goodbye to Cleveland Officer Shane Bartek.

Flags on all Cleveland city property will fly at half staff through Jan. 13 in Bartek’s honor.

The 25-year-old was killed Friday during a carjacking on the city’s west side. He was off duty when he was ambushed.

Police sais he fought with the suspect and tried to get her gun. He was shot and killed.

The suspect, 18-year-old Tamara McLoyd, was arrested and is facing an aggravated murder charge.

Family members and friends want to make sure he will never be forgotten.

“I just wanted the community to see how loved he was by anyone he crossed paths with,” said Kayla Huff, Bartek’s friend.

Huff put together a video showing pictures of Bartek over the years when he was smiling and laughing.

“He always had a smile on his face, always,” Huff said.

Others, some who say they didn’t even know the officer well, have put up blue ribbons around the city and at the Fifth District Police station where he worked.

“He was a dedicated officer,” said Jeff Follmer, president of the Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association. “He tried getting the suspect’s gun. He was a hero that night, too.”



“He cared about everybody no matter what,” Huff said. “He was truly just the most amazing person I ever met.”

Funeral services will be Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. in Grace Church, 7393 Pearl Rd., Middleburg Heights. Family will receive friends at Grace Church on Monday, Jan. 10 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.