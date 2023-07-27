HURON, Ohio (WJW) – An alleged bank thief tells police he broke into a local credit union because he was broke.

Tristan Heidl, 27, was arrested and charged Wednesday with breaking and entering, possession of criminal tools and safecracking.

“He was cooperative once he was apprehended,” Huron Police Chief Terry Graham said. “He answered the officers questions truthfully and he just said he was broke.”

Police arrested him seconds after he dropped from the ceiling of the drive-thru and landed in a blue recycling bin. Police body camera video obtained by the FOX 8 I-Team shows the incident.

Officers can be heard ordering the suspect on the ground, and then helping get him out of the recycling can. The suspect was not injured.

Graham said the break-in happened around 2:12 a.m. Wednesday at the VacationLand Federal Credit Union located on University Drive East.

Video obtained by the I-Team shows Heidl stealing the recycling can from a nearby business prior to the break-in.

“He took the can over to the bank and used it as a prop to hoist himself up and get into the ceiling of the bank,” Graham said.

Heidl is being held in the Erie County Jail on a $50,000 bond. He is due in court Friday morning.