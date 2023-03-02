AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — An official with the Fraternal Order of Police Akron Lodge 7 told the FOX 8 I-Team the union has issued a no-confidence vote against Akron City Councilwoman At-Large Linda Omobien for stating at a recent council meeting that “Jayland Walker was murdered by police.”

“Our members are furious and very upset by these comments,” said FOP President Clay Cozart. “We had close to 100 members here Wednesday and the no-confidence vote was unanimous. We condemn her comment.”

Cozart said the eight officers involved in the shooting have not been criminally charged and the investigation is ongoing.

“No findings have been concluded in this case,” Cozart stated. “This comment is reckless, irresponsible, defaming, and could unlawfully influence a grand jury who will hear the case soon.”

In June, officers shot the 25-year-old Walker 46 times following a pursuit during which they claimed Walker fired a gun out of a vehicle. He later got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. Investigators later determined Walker left a gun and a loaded magazine in the vehicle.

Omobien made the comments during a Feb. 27 public safety committee meeting. She told the I-Team Thursday she was “completely surprised” by the FOP vote.

“I should have used the word killed. I was talking about how an unarmed man was shot numerous times and killed,” Omobien said. “I do believe what happened to this young man was wrong.”

She said the comment was made while discussing a candidate for the Citizens’ Police Oversight Board and she believes the FOP is trying to influence some council members not to vote for one candidate.

She said she is going to reach out to the police chief and ask to speak to officers to explain her statement.