Akron city officials consider adding doorbell cameras in high crime areas

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Doorbell camera video has helped solve several crimes across the country, including many here in Northeast Ohio.

So Akron Councilwoman Tara Samples says she believes it would be a good idea if the city purchased the cameras for homes in high crime areas.

“Ward 5, my ward, we have a high crime rate,” Samples told Fox 8 Tuesday. She said she has had several residents send her video from their doorbell cameras.

“It would be good if the city had these on the houses in the areas where there are a lot of crimes,” Samples said. “This is something that is going to be on a voluntary basis. It is not like we are going to walk in a neighborhood and say we are putting these on your house whether you like it or not. These are residents, who are able and willing, and say ‘hey, you know what? I don’t feel comfortable, I don’t feel safe, and yes. we want this ring camera on our home.'”

Sample said city officials are now looking at the cost to purchase the cameras, and any possible legal issues.

Rev. Mark Ward, of the Zion Temple Baptist Church in Akron, said many people are concerned about the recent violent crime in Akron and would welcome the additional cameras.

“I think these camera will help because some people tell me they are even afraid to sit on their front porches because of the crime rate escalating,” Ward said. “So whatever we can do to help the neighborhood I am all for it.”

Sample said she is hoping city officials will be able to act on the matter soon.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: