CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found two adults have now been indicted for the death of a 7-year-old boy police say found a gun and shot himself.

Police video released to the I-Team reveals chaotic moments after officers got the 911 call.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors say they’ve indicted the child’s mother and her boyfriend.

Chartika Mock and Bryan Irby now face charges of involuntary manslaughter and child endangering.

The first court complaint filed said, the child, Demetrius Dunlap, was in their care at the time of the shooting.

It happened last month in a home on West 30th in Cleveland.

Cleveland police initially said the boy’s death may have involved “a self-inflicted gunshot wound due to the child’s access to a firearm.”

Police got a 911 call from MetroHealth Medical Center saying a child had been shot and then rushed to the ER in a private car.

Body camera video shows the first officers to get there had to sort out what had happened.

They spoke to one man who said he was in the home when the shooting happened. An officer asked, “What happened?”

The man answered, “I don’t know. We were all asleep. And all we heard was a gunshot.”

Court records show the two adults are due in county court later this month.