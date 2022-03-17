CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team found a broken promise from city hall for fixing potholes.

After taxpayers turned to us for some help, we got action.

Folks on Cleveland’s west side found themselves dodging huge craters on Gifford just off of Fulton.

People there had seen a recent I-Team report with a city official promising quick action for anyone calling in potholes, but Frank Piwinski said he’d called the city last week there’s been no action taken.

So, he called the I-Team.

“They said they will be repaired within 48 hours and they’re not. We’re talking a week. A week they’re still not fixed yet,” he said.

Monday, the I-Team called city hall as a regular citizen would reporting the same potholes on Gifford.

We wanted to see how long it would take crews to come out and patch.

After all, the city streets commissioner recently told city council, “We can probably get to it within 48 hours of a complaint at this time.”

On Thursday, we checked back on those potholes on Gifford. We found them still not fixed.

We called city hall once more. This time, crews filled the potholes within hours.

Joyce Silvia had a very big pothole at the end of her driveway. She told us she expects better from city hall.

She said, “Absolutely. We deserve it. We’re good people. We’re hard-working people. We’re the City of Cleveland.”

We also called the mayor’s office asking about that pledge of patching within 48 hours and the delay in this neighborhood. As of late Thursday, we had not received a response.

Still, this time, we got what mattered more than anything to the homeowners: action.

Frank Piwinski is grateful and just wants to see city leaders keep their word.

He said, “I don’t believe it. I don’t believe anything they say to us anymore.”

The I-Team will continue to monitor pothole problem spots and repairs throughout the area.