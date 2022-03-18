CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered exclusive video of yet another riot breaking out inside the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center

That new video led us to investigate what’s going on there.

The latest incident happened last month, but the I-Team has exposed big trouble there again and again.

Security video shows, in the new case, a teacher walk through a door into a room and young inmates follow.

Then, violence explodes. Those kids walking in fight with other inmates.

We showed the video to a man working to get detention officers represented by a union.

Colin Sikon called it, “Absolute havoc.”

He said, “I think they need some kind of outside entity with checks and balances. They’ve been doing it on their own, so far, and it’s been a disaster.”

Back in December, we revealed teens in that same detention center going wild.

Weeks before that, a juvenile inmate took an office worker hostage.

Before that, a detention center manager got fired for throwing punches at a teen using handcuffs like brass knuckles.

In another case, more teens went on a rampage causing $20,000 damage.

This time, a report says guards tried to take control and a teen yelled, “Let’s do whatever! Let’s do this!”

Not long ago, even the parent of a teen inmate spoke out to the I-Team.

She said, “Find better ways to secure these kids’ safety… it just keeps being these issues there.”

For the latest violence, Cuyahoga County Prosecutors just filed felony charges against seven teens.

Still, we have questions about what’s being done to prevent the kind of trouble that keeps happening.

But, the administrative judge for juvenile court has not answered questions for us before and he is not talking to us now, either.

Detention officers have complained of short-staffing and a lack of training to deal with what’s happening.

We also showed the new video to defense attorney Henry Hilow as he walked into juvenile court.

He said, “Should be a priority for the county. If they don’t provide the resources, somebody’s going to get hurt.”



The I-Team will be following up to see what changes are made and we’ll be watching for any more trouble.