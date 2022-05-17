Warning: The details in this story are disturbing and could be triggering to some viewers.

(WJW) – Drama over the Deshaun Watson case has overshadowed a disturbing fact: Hundreds of other sex assault cases in Cleveland go unreported.

Additionally, the cases that are reported are unlikely to result in a conviction.

Is it a lack of evidence or too few police to investigate? The I-Team’s Carl Monday looks into a recent rape case and allegations from a survivor that sex crime detectives didn’t do their job.

Learn more in the video above.