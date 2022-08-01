CLEVELAND (WJW) – The NFL could decide on Tuesday whether or not to push for more punishment in the case of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, the FOX 8 I-Team learned.

Monday, an NFL hearing officer recommended he be suspended for six games for his conduct with women, but the NFL is considering an appeal. The league had asked to have Watson suspended for the entire 2022 season.

The I-Team reviewed the findings of a hearing officer considering the claims Watson met dozens of women for massages and committed sexual misconduct.

The report concluded Watson had a “sexual purpose,” he “engaged in sexual assault (as defined by the NFL),” he posed a “genuine danger,” and he “undermined the integrity” of the NFL.

All of that while Watson has publicly maintained innocence and claimed he never mistreated any woman.

At the same time, the I-Team has revealed some of the depositions of the accusers from civil lawsuits. The women related how Watson made them feel uncomfortable and threatened. However, they also admitted Watson never used force or specific threats.

The final report shows the league investigated with two former prosecutors experienced in sex assault cases.

Investigators were only able to talk to 12 of the 24 women involved in the lawsuits. They relied on testimony of just four women, along with interviews of 37 other people.

The final report says Watson’s conduct is “more egregious” than any reviewed before by the NFL, but it also shows “no allegation” Watson used any force against any of the therapists.

So, the hearing officer settled on a six-game suspension with a clause saying Watson can now only get massages through the team. An order also says he can’t have any run-ins with police.

The report noted Watson’s lack of remorse, but also his excellent reputation in the community.

As for the 24 lawsuits, 23 have now been settled. The -Team has learned of talks to settle the last one, too.

Meanwhile, Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam issued the following statement:

“Throughout this process, Deshaun and his representatives have abided by the newly created and agreed upon process for the NFLPA and the NFL to defer to the objective Judge Sue L. Robinson to comprehensively review all information and make a fair decision. We respect Judge Robinson’s decision, and at the same time, empathize and understand that there have been many individuals triggered throughout this process. We know Deshaun is remorseful that this situation has caused much heartache to many and he will continue the work needed to show who he is on and off the field, and we will continue to support him.”

The NFL also released a statement saying, “We thank Judge Sue L. Robinson, the independent disciplinary officer, for her review of the voluminous record and attention during a three-day hearing that resulted in her finding multiple violations of the NFL Personal Conduct Policy by Deshaun Watson. We appreciate Judge Robinson’s diligence and professionalism throughout this process.



“Pursuant to the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the NFL or the NFLPA on behalf of Watson, may appeal the decision within three days. In light of her findings, the league is reviewing Judge Robinson’s imposition of a six-game suspension and will make a determination on next steps.”

Monday, Watson’s lawyers did not comment. But, Sunday evening, he issued a statement through the union saying he would accept whatever ruling came out.

For now, Watson faces the toughest punishment ever for what the hearing officer calls non-violent sexual content.