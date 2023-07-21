CLEVELAND (WJW) – Exclusive video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows a massive pack of dirt bikes taking over the streets of Cleveland with no law enforcement anywhere in sight.

It happened last weekend, and the group included a lot of people also hanging out of vehicles recording video.

“There must be 100 motorcycles, 4-wheelers, whatever. They’ve got the entire intersection jammed,” a 911 caller reported. “I’m sitting here in the middle of this and I’m not feeling very comfortable right now.”

A huge group of dirt bikes, ATV’s and other vehicles barreled through the streets of the west side. They ignored traffic laws, rode on the wrong side of the road and left other drivers intimidated.

A FOX 8 viewer recorded cell phone video of the riders downtown, and the viewer wondered why police were not taking back the streets.

“There were no police around,” that witness said. “Just sitting there, you never know what’s going to happen. They have free reign of city streets. It’s a free for all.”

Police dispatch even referred to riders flashing guns, but police radio showed no urgency.

“Being very hazardous,” a dispatcher said.

“That’s their usual thing,” an officer answered.

On one day last year, police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol teamed up for a big crackdown on dirt bikes. Otherwise, drivers wonder how dirt bike riders can ignore all of the laws you have to follow.

Cleveland police generally are not allowed by their bosses to try to stop dirt bikes or chase them.

We’ve heard police brass argue that it’s not safe for patrol cars to try to chase dirt bikes.

At the same time, police are chronically short-staffed.

We haven’t seen this kind of street takeover nearly as often as we used to see it. However, when it happens, so many of you expect more than allowing dirt bike riders to do what they want.

“Something needs to be done, though, because total anarchy,” that witness also said. “Not a care in the world Not a care in the world.”

We asked for a response from Cleveland police and did not get one.