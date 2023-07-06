CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police video and 911 recordings obtained by the FOX 8 I-Team shed new light on the case of a Cleveland mother charged with murder, accused of going on vacation and leaving her toddler home alone.

Police said Kristel Candelario came home to find the child dead.

Officer body camera video from weeks ago shows emergency crews in the 3100 block of West 97th Street. Investigators determined the mother had gone on vacation and left her 16-month old home alone for 10 days.

Yet, the 911 call shows the mother hysterical while calling police and EMS.

“Please hurry. My daughter — I don’t know what happened, but she don’t respond. … Nothing. She don’t respond,” she can be heard telling dispatchers.

In the meantime, other police video just released shows officers taking the mother through the Justice Center complex.

A Cuyahoga County grand jury indicted Candelario on charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and child endangering.

She is being held in jail and has pleaded not guilty.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed the child was extremely dehydrated.