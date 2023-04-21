CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland police just released a 911 call to the FOX 8 I-Team showing a man desperately trying to get away from fake cops.

Three weeks ago, the I-Team revealed a warning from Cleveland police. A group of men had been driving around in unmarked cars with police lights, pulling innocent people over and robbing them.

Police had received several reports, so they put out an alert telling people to call 911 if there are any questions about who’s trying to pull you over.

One man did call 911, and the recording of that call shows why.

“I got this Dodge Durango chasing me. Lights are on,” he told dispatch. “I’m not sure if it’s the police or not. I’m not pulling over.”

“It’s a Durango chasing you?” the call taker asked.

“They’re turning every time I turn. Right now, I’m on 55th and Blanche,” he said.

“Why don’t you go to the police station?” the dispatcher asked.

“I don’t even know where to go,” the man said.

The dispatcher told him where to find the nearest police station. He went there and the people behind him turned off.

He said one man even had on a bulletproof vest and flashed a gun.

Police have seized one vehicle as part of their investigation and they tried to question one man arrested in another case, but no one has been charged yet.