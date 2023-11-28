BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found Cuyahoga County officials have now certified all votes from this month’s election, posting final results that include the 900 ballots not counted on election night.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections Tuesday took the action, making the results official.

But some recounts are planned, including for races affected by votes that at first were not counted.

Days after the election, the I-Team revealed 903 ballots cast in Bay Village did not get counted once the polls closed.

The board later found they had not been uploaded into the computer system.

Two races affected by those votes finished so close that they will get a recount. However, that does not mean a complete recount by hand.

“It’s not a 100% hand count. 5% is hand-counted. Then, we scan the rest. A lot of people don’t realize that. They think the hand count is 100%, and that is not how the statute works,” Board of Elections President Anthony Perlatti said.

On the west side, a Bay Village council race was decided by 34 votes and municipal court judge contest was decided by less than 200 votes.

The Board planned to schedule all recounts from throughout Cuyahoga County for next month.