CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland police are investigating after nine people were shot in a shooting in Cleveland’s Warehouse District early Sunday morning.

Cleveland city officials gave an afternoon update on the mass shooting. Keep up with new details below:

– As patrons were coming out of nightclubs, officers in uniforms were on patrol in the area at the time. The suspect shot into the crowd while officers were on-scene. Officers responded immediately.

– Police chief: This was not an issue of not having enough officers.

– The victims are seven males and two females, ages 23 through 38.

– All the injuries were non-life-threatening except for one man.

– Suspect is a black male who may have had a gold grill in his mouth.

The FOX 8 I-Team learned that nine were injured after a suspect opened fire toward a group of people at West 6th and Johnson Court around 2:30 a.m. The suspect then left the scene.

Officers quickly arrived on the scene and rendered medical aid to the victims.

According to initial reports, at least one person is critically injured, others are in serious condition and others have minor injuries.

Investigators are reviewing evidence and video, as well as interviewing victims at MetroHealth Medical Center.

Police are searching for the suspect. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Cleveland police at 216-623-5318. Anonymous tips can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Also, Bobby George, owner of several downtown businesses like Barley House and Rebol, is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the mass shooting.

Congresswoman Shontel Brown released a statement on the shooting. It said, in part:

“I am horrified by the shooting last night in Cleveland. My office is in contact with local authorities and is monitoring the situation. I’m deeply thankful to the officers and first responders at the scene. Gun violence is devastating Northeast Ohio and Clevelanders deserve to be safe. This epidemic is tearing at the fabric of our communities, and it will not end without significant legislative action.”

As the I-Team previously reported, this shooting was one of several in the city overnight.