85-year-old man severely beaten after Canton crash

CANTON, Ohio (WJW)– An 85-year-old retired steel worker is in the hospital recovering after police and family members say he was severely beaten Saturday evening.

“I just got the s*** beat out of me. I need a cop out here right away,” Ralph White told a 911 dispatcher at about 10 p.m. Saturday.

White said he was involved in a car crash when he was driving on 8th Street NE in Canton. He was on his way to pick up his grandson.

He said after the crash, the driver of the other vehicle assaulted him. He suffered several injuries.

“When I saw him, I just cried because he really looked bad ,” said Mabel White, Ralph’s wife of 66 years. “There was no reason for this to happen over a car crash. No reason at all. I was told he has blood on his brain, he has a broken jaw and several other injuries.”

His grandson Cory Crank said his grandfather was assaulted after he rolled down his window to ask the driver of the other car if he was alright.

“The guy opened the door and started hitting him,” Crank said. “My grandpa was restrained by his air bag and seatbelt. He couldn’t even defend himself.”

Canton police officials told the I-Team they have impounded a vehicle they believe was involved in the crash.

No charges have been filed yet, but detectives are continuing to work on the case.

The family started a GoFundMe account to help pay for his medical expenses.

“I just want him to be OK,” Mabel White said. “Please say a prayer.”