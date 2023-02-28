CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team is investigating how a man ended up getting charged hundreds of dollars to park when he went to a hockey game in downtown Cleveland.

The Fairview Park man, who asked that we don’t identify him, showed us a copy of his credit card statement showing that a parking lot across from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse charged him $768 on Feb. 22. He said he parked in the lot when he went to a hockey game. He thought the charge was $30.

“Yeah it was shocking,” the man told the I-Team.

The man reached out to the I-Team for help after several calls to the company went unanswered.

“No one called me back,” the man said. “I have not been reimbursed and it’s frustrating.”

He said his credit card company is investigating and he filed a complaint with the Better Business Bureau.

We also tried calling the company several times and so far no one has returned our calls. We also went to the parking lot, but no attendants were on duty.

Better Business Bureau officials said they will also try to reach out to the company to get the matter resolved. They also stress it’s a good time to remind everyone to check your credit card and bank statements regularly.

“Things pop up,” said Ericka Dilworth of the Better Business Bureau. “If you see them and you are aware of them quickly, within just a couple of days, it’s easier for your credit card company to get it handled.”

The man is just hoping to get his money back.

“That’s a lot of money to pay to park for a couple of hours,” the man said.