70-Year-old Army veteran attacked inside home

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating after a 70-year-old veteran was assaulted inside his east side home Friday. His health care worker shot the suspect to help save his life.

Ken Johnson told the I-Team the incident happened Friday morning. He said he knew the suspect.

“He pounded on the door again like he busted it,” Johnson said. “I opened up the door again and said what the heck is wrong with you. It just got worse after that. He just went wild for some reason and I do not have an understanding why.”

He said the man also damaged his electric scooters that were in his garage. He said he called 9-1-1, twice.

“When I called the second time she said, ‘You just called,’ and I said, ‘Yeah, I know,’” Johnson told us. “I said I need them here quickly I am trying to prevent something, it looks like it is going out of control.”

He said when police did not arrive and the situation escalated, his home healthcare worker fired several shots. The suspect was shot in the arms and legs.

“There wasn’t no other option, he was getting ready to hurt me,” Johnson said. “After the shots were fired we started first aid and I called back, 911 a third time and told them forget about police we need an ambulance. “

Police did not know the condition of the suspect. Officials say it could be several days before the investigation is completed.