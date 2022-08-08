SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Sandusky police arrested four people following a large fight that started following a youth baseball game on August 2.

According to police reports and body camera video obtained by the FOX 8 I-Team, two of the people arrested are juveniles and the other two are adults.

The fight took place at AMVETS Park around 9 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Sharlisa Taylor, 39, and Maurice Armstrong, 42, were both arrested on several charges including resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

“We believe it just stemmed from the game, being emotional,” said Sandusky Police Lt. Scott Dahlgren. “Maybe some calls that were made on the field and it just spilled over. Too many emotions flying and it turned into fighting.”

Taylor and Armstrong were taken to the Erie County Jail.

“As soon as I got in the car, she started yelling and cussing me out again,” an officer wrote in his report about Taylor. “At 11:49 on the rear seat camera, Sharlisa tells me ****, you dead, swear to God.”



Taylor and Armstrong are due in court Wednesday.



“We strongly encourage parents to keep emotions to themselves and in check when at their kids’ games,” Dahlgren said. “Let the game play out and let the kids enjoy themselves.”