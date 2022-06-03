ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) – This weekend marks the third anniversary of one of Northeast Ohio’s biggest unsolved mysteries.

The I-Team has learned the break in the investigation could come from outside the police department.

On June 4, 2019, someone shot and killed Kate Brown and her good friend, Carnell Sledge.

It happened in broad daylight in the Rocky River Reservation of the Cleveland Metroparks, but Kate’s parents have lost patience.

They say the family recently got Metroparks Police in touch with a nationally known non-profit group of cold-case investigators, but they say police didn’t follow through to get help.

“I would think any help that you could get on a case like this, when you have limited experience, limited resources yourself, would be welcomed with open arms. Why hasn’t it been?” Tom Brown said. “What are we waiting for?”

Tom and his wife met the I-Team at the crime scene.

“We’re reliving this all over again. There’s the bench where our beautiful daughter, Kate, was murdered,” Kim Brown said.

The family just put up signs again asking for tips, but the family had hoped, by now, to see police accepting help from a private group of investigators with a reputation for helping in difficult cases around the country.

“Obviously, after three years with zero results, there’s a lot of unanswered questions we have,” Tom said.

The Metroparks issued a statement, saying, “No new information to share since we last spoke on May 5. Our priority remains bringing justice for the victims and their families. The investigation of this case continues in collaboration with the FBI. We have not ruled out working with the (private organization).”

We did not name that group since the organization did not return phone messages.

Investigators are still offering big reward money for the tip that cracks this case. Every time people see signs or stories like this one, new tips come in to track. It happened last year when the FBI put up billboards about this case.

Still, tips have not yet solved the mystery.

Meanwhile, the I-Team also contacted a non-profit Northeast Ohio group that works to help solve cold cases. That group now plans to reach out to Metroparks Police to offer help.

Carnell’s mother also recently spoke out, saying, “We’re hoping and we’re praying.”

Still, the longer the case goes unsolved, the more the families wonder why police don’t bring in more help.

“Why haven’t these people been called two and a half years ago? Two years ago?” Tom said.

Anyone with a tip can call Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463. Tipsters can remain anonymous. A tip leading to an arrest and conviction could be worth a $100,000 reward.