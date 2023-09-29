CLEVELAND (WJW) – A 3-year-old boy has been identified after being shot and killed Thursday afternoon.

According to the Cuyahoga County medical examiner, 3-year-old Luis A. Diaz was taken to MetroHealth Medication Center where he was pronounced dead.

This was reported as being a suspected homicide, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A 31-year-old man was also injured in the shooting that happened around 2:20 p.m. in the 3500 block of West 66th Street, near the Barberton Avenue intersection, according to Cleveland Police Deputy Chief Ali Pillow.

A preliminary investigation revealed the boy was inside a car with his mother and 11-month-old brother and the 31-year-old man was outside the car having a conversation when shots rang out.

The adult man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Pillow said.

Two people are in custody for questioning, according to information from police sources provided to the FOX 8 I-Team.

Pillow said investigators are now looking for additional persons of interest.