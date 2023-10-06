CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team found an indictment was just filed against three people in the murder of 3-year-old Luis Diaz, and prosecutors could still seek the death penalty.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors filed 20 new charges against Devonte Parker, Katherine Treadway and Juan Davis.

The indictment outlines a long list of charges including aggravated murder. Yet we’ve learned this is only part of getting justice for Luis.

Earlier, county prosecutors filed more than a dozen other charges against a teen suspect. But he will also likely go before a judge in adult court. Prosecutors have already filed papers pushing to have the teen’s case moved from juvenile court to adult court.

In the meantime, investigators now say the shooting happened when a car pulled up near the victims. Two suspects got out and fired shots. Then, they jumped back in the car and took off.

“The tragic death of this 3-year-old child was the direct result of the senseless gun violence that is plaguing our county,” said Prosecutor Michael O’Malley. “My thoughts and prayers remain with all who were affected by this truly horrible act of violence. We will do everything in our power to seek justice on his behalf.”

The I-Team has revealed the justice system has failed to protect little Luis.

We found one suspect had already been wanted for murder. The teen suspect and an adult suspect had been wearing ankle bracelets while under watch by the courts for other cases.

The shooting also left an adult hit by gunfire.

We’ve also shown you he ended up on hold trying to talk to EMS, waiting 1 minute and 15 seconds.

It all led the godmother of Luis’ mother to react.

“It’s more than just one thing. It’s a plethora of inconsistencies that make up this whole picture,” Celines Rios told the I-Team.

The Cuyahoga County prosecutor usually takes a case to a committee before deciding whether or not to move forward to seek the death penalty.

We’ll keep an eye on it.

But the indictment comes as a new step toward justice. The charges got filed on the day of the funeral for Luis.