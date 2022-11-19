WARREN, Ohio (WJW) – Another person has been murdered in Warren while carrying out a business deal set-up online, the Fox 8 I-Team has learned.

Police confirm a man was shot and killed around 8:10 p.m. Saturday evening near Colonial and South Feederle Southeast. The victim drove to Warren to make a purchase from an unknown male.

The victim was shot and died a short time later at the hospital, according to police.

“The Warren Police Department is asking citizens to refrain from meeting any unknown person for the purpose of buying, selling, or trading any item,” a press release states.

No arrests have been made and police are not releasing any information about the victim yet.

This is the second murder in eight days in Warren that happened after victims came to Warren to complete an online transaction.

Police say Mye’Zavier Cannady, a Brunswick High School student, and two adults were in Warren trying to sell a PlayStation Nov. 11 when the 16-year-old was shot several times. Cannady died a short time later at the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective John Greaver at 330-841-2723.