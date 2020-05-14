26 ballots just delivered to Geauga County Board of Elections

CHARDON, Ohio (WJW)– The Geauga County Board of Elections just received 26 ballots in the mail for last month’s primary election and it looks like those votes won’t get counted, the FOX 8 I-Team learned on Thursday.

Board of Elections Director Pete Zeigler said it’s clear at least some of the ballots were postmarked by a deadline, but all of the ballots were delivered Thursday.

Zeigler said he wants an explanation and he reached out to the U.S. Postal Service.

He said it appears all of the ballots came from the area handled by the Chagrin Falls post office.

Mail-in ballots had to be postmarked by April 27 and they had to be delivered within 10 days of the election, April 28.

Zeigler said the board of elections will have to make a decision about what to do with the ballots, but it doesn’t appear the ballots can now be counted. The board meets on Friday.

He added the way state law is written, “Our options are essentially none.”

Similar problems with mail-in ballots made headlines in other parts of Ohio in recent days.

Voting by mail was the only option in the April primary because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

