CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Heights police said they have two people in custody for a drive-by shooting that caused damage to a home and terrified a neighborhood.

Cleveland Heights Police Chief Chris Britton said detectives detained a man and a woman on Wednesday morning.

Police body camera video shows officers arriving at the home and ordering the two people out of the house. Both were handcuffed and placed in police cruisers.

The chief said the two remain in custody and charges are pending.

Detectives want to talk to the pair about the Dec. 18 drive-by shooting that happened on Yorkshire Road.

“We want to assure the residents there that we are actively and aggressively investigating this shooting,” Britton said. “We want to solve what happened.”

Pam Parker said she was inside her Yorkshire Road home at about 6 p.m. Dec. 18 when someone drove by and fired several shots at her home. She said one bullet went right by her as she walked from her living room to her kitchen.

She and several neighbors said the shooting was shocking because the neighborhood is normally very peaceful.

She added that she is very grateful for all of the hard work by the detectives and is hoping everyone responsible is held accountable.

“I feel a lot better that my little area here and the city may be getting back to normal sooner rather than later,” Parker said.

The chief is asking anyone who has information on the shooting to call Cleveland Heights detectives at 216-291-3883 or CrimeStoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463 as soon as possible.