Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Two people were found deceased in a home in Ashtabula County Thursday evening.

According to investigators, it happened around 6:50 p.m. at a home on Maruba Avenue in Ashtabula Township.

Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi confirms to the FOX 8 I-Team that deputies are on scene. He says the investigation has just started, so he can’t release any other details at this time.

More information will be released in the morning.