CLEVELAND (WJW) — City EMS workers transported a 15-year-old girl to a hospital “in serious condition” after a shooting at an apartment complex.

It happened just after 11 a.m. on Friday at a Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority building at 2700 Division Avenue, officials confirmed.

The girl’s injuries are not life-threatening, the FOX 8 I-Team has learned.

A preliminary investigation suggests the shooting was preceded by a dispute between several people at the apartment, reports the I-Team, which has learned more about the shooting from multiple sources.

Police have leads on a suspect, sources told the I-Team.

Housing authority police are expected to handle the investigation.