CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found an 11-year-old wanted on criminal charges with a warrant out for his arrest.

So, the I-Team investigated how a child ended up on the run.

Police video shows an 11-year-old busted as he was found in the driver’s seat of a stolen car. Yet, he has found a way to stay out of reach of the law.

Back in December, Parma police rounded up a bunch of kids for breaking into a house and a car. Now, months later, records reveal the 11-year-old is on the run from Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court.

The I-Team followed up on all of these juveniles. We noticed two have been convicted and sent away to serve sentences locked up. One has been given probation and two can’t be found, including the 11-year-old.

So, how does an 11-year-old just disappear on the streets? Records show he stopped going to court hearings.

Back in March, we revealed arrest warrants out for 1,300 juveniles in cases dating back years, but there’s no law enforcement unit focusing on finding wanted child criminals.

We’ve learned investigators think the 11-year-old also is tied to a group involved in carjackings. A nurse leaving work on the west side became one of the victims of that crime ring.

When we went to the home of the 11-year-old, we got no answer.

The case shows, even when police arrest some of the youngest criminals, there’s no guarantee you’ll get justice.