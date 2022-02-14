11-year-old found with gun in Cuyahoga County office building: I-Team

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team obtained pictures of a loaded gun found in the hands of an 11-year-old inside a Cuyahoga County office building.

Security seized that gun in the same building where we’ve shown you teens turning violent.

The I-Team uncovered new pictures and new trouble inside the headquarters for Cuyahoga County child welfare workers.

So, we took hard questions to county leaders.

Last week, we revealed video of teens fighting each other and even attacking staff members and security. As we investigated that, we learned of the child found with the gun.

Cleveland police brought the child to that building last Tuesday after a domestic incident.

At the metal detector, he said, ‘I can’t walk through there. I have something really bad.”

A report shows police had not searched the kid because he was so young. After building security found the gun, the report shows, police took it to see if it had been used in a crime.

Some of the county’s most troubled teens stay in the office building, sometimes for weeks. Foster kids are kept there when the juvenile detention center won’t hold them, and the county has to find a home for them.

Last week, a social worker told us, “There’s no control. There’s no consequences. The children are taking over the office building.”

So, on Monday, we asked Cynthia Weiskittel, the director of the department of children and family services, to tell us what’s being done right now to take control.

“So, after hours and on weekends, we have additional staff in the building. We’re bringing in staff that are trained social workers and trained in de-escalation skills,” Weiskittel said. “We have additional people with the children. We are bringing in extra staff so kids have one-on-one staff.”

The director also said an extra security guard had been added.

Yet, the I-Team has learned of even more incidents just in recent days.

Workers want the kids out of the office building. The county says it has tried to send the kids to an outside agency, and it will try again.

Twice, the county says, it has asked for proposals from agencies interested, but there has been no response.

Weiskittel said, “I feel that we’re doing our best to insure the safety of the children and the staff in the building.”

As for the child with the gun, as of Monday afternoon, no criminal charges had been filed.

We also contacted the Cleveland Police Chief’s office inquiring about the 11-year-old being transported without being searched.

Sg.t Jennifer Ciaccia wrote back, “This matter is under review.”

Meanwhile, the president of Cuyahoga County Council is also taking a hard look at what’s going on in that building.