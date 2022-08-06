ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW) – One person was taken to the hospital after a fireworks accident that took place during the Veteran Appreciation Day event at the Ashland Airport.

Carl Richert, who is on the committee that helps organize the Veteran Appreciation Day event and a retired Ashland Sheriff Deputy, says the accident happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday.

He said a person working for the firework company was getting ready to do a fireworks show at the event when the accident took place. The person was taken to the hospital. Richert did not know his condition.

The fireworks show scheduled for 9:30 p.m. is canceled.

The firework company is based out of Pennsylvania.