I-Team: Worker at car dealership shoots at suspect following carjacking in Lake County

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW)– The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a man led police on a chase through multiple Lake County communities after a series of alleged crimes that led a worker at a car dealership to fire a shot at him.

The man, ultimately, was arrested after crashing a stolen car.

It began Saturday when Mentor police were called to perform a welfare check on a 33-year-old man. Willoughby police say that before Mentor officers could find him, Kirtland Hills police were following him. Mentor police eventually found the car and attempted to stop him. The man was driving recklessly, so Mentor did not chase him.

The suspect’s car became disabled near a Volvo dealership in Willoughby.

Willoughby Police Sgt. Chris Scozzie says the man ran into the dealership, grabbed a bunch of keys and tried to take a car. He ran into another building and allegedly broke a window. The suspect then is alleged to have yanked a 70-year-old man out of his car. As the suspect started to flee, an employee at the dealership fired a shot at the vehicle. The suspect was not hit and fled the scene, Scozzie said.

The suspect ended up crashing the vehicle in Euclid, where he was taken into custody, according to police.

The suspect was taken to the hospital to be checked out and will then be transferred to the jail. Charges are expected to be filed Monday.

