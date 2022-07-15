CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a woman was shot and critically wounded while riding on an RTA bus.

RTA confirms it happened June 30 on the #1 St. Clair route.

A spokesperson for RTA says a female passenger was shot by a male passenger after “a verbal dispute onboard.”

RTA tells us the woman went to the hospital in critical condition, but she has now improved to stable condition.

Back in March, another rider was shot to death while riding on the HealthLine bus.

At that time, RTA General Manager/CEO released a statement that said, in part, “…we firmly believe that our buses and trains continue to be a safe place…” And, “As we move forward, GCRTA transit police will continue to review our policing and safety strategy to increase visibility, deter crime, and assist in investigation resolution.”

