I-TEAM: Woman shot and killed while driving on I-77, police say suspect in custody

Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS – The FOX 8 I-TEAM has learned police have a suspect in custody, who they believe shot and killed a woman he was in a car with early Saturday morning.

Newburgh Heights Police Chief John Majoy says the shooting happened around 1:05 a.m. on I-77 near Fleet. Majoy says his officers assisted Cleveland police.

Police say the victim was driving when she was shot. The suspect fled. Officers were able to apprehend him.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries, Majoy said.

Police do not know the motive of the shooting and are continuing to investigate.

