I-Team: Woman hit and killed by train in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the death of a woman who was hit by a train Monday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. near Brookpark and Broadview Rd. the FOX 8 I-Team learned.

Emergency Medical Services tells FOX 8 first responders found the body of a 30-year-old woman.

She was declared dead on arrival.

