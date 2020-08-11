I-Team: Woman hit and killed by train in Cleveland

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the death of a woman who was hit by a train Monday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. near Brookpark and Broadview Rd. the FOX 8 I-Team learned.

Emergency Medical Services tells FOX 8 first responders found the body of a 30-year-old woman.

She was declared dead on arrival.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral