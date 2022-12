EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — Euclid police confirmed a woman was shot to death and her body was discovered after a suspect surrendered to police.

The suspect went to Cleveland police early Friday evening saying he “hurt somebody.” The victim was discovered at a house in Euclid.

Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer said the name of the suspect and the victim are not being released at this time.

Detectives are at the home and are just beginning their investigation.

More information will be released soon.