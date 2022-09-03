WILLARD, Ohio (WJW) – Willard Police and agents with the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating a double homicide.

Sources tell the Fox 8 I-Team the victims are a child and an adult woman.

Willard Police Chief Shannon Chaffins says a person of interest is being questioned at this time.

According to the chief, around 8:55 a.m. Saturday the police department received a report of a disturbance in the 1000 block of Myrtle Avenue.

“Officers arrived and were alerted by family members of two deceased persons inside the residence,” according to a press release issued by the chief. “Officers entered the home and discovered the deceased persons. The names of the victims are being withheld until proper notifications are made.”

The investigation is being handled as a homicide investigation.

The Willard Police Department is working with and receiving assistance from the Huron County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio BCI, the Huron County Prosecutor’s Office, Bellevue Police Department Willard Fire and Rescue and the Huron County Coroner’s Office.