I-TEAM: Willoughby Hills police investigating after man shot during armed carjacking

Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WJW) — A 65-year-old man was hospitalized after police said he was shot in the leg during an armed carjacking on Wednesday night.

Willoughby Hills Police Chief Matt Naegele told the FOX 8 I-TEAM it happened around 7:22 p.m. in a parking lot near the Willoughby Hills Towers on Chardon Road.

“We received a 9-1-1 call that a male had been shot,” he said. “He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

The chief said the suspects arrived in the area in a red pickup truck.

The victim was assaulted and shot while he was on the ground.

One of the suspect’s then stole the man’s 2010 black Ford Fusion.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call Willoughby Hills police at 440-953-4212.

