I-TEAM: Who is tracking COVID-19 vaccines and how?

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-TEAM has uncovered who’s keeping track of the COVID-19 vaccine.

We’ve cut through the confusion over how many people are actually getting the COVID-19 vaccine and how many doses are sitting on a shelf.

This week, we exposed thousands of doses sitting on shelves, and that led us to take a hard look at the mystery surrounding the shots.

We stunned Ohio Governor Mike DeWine with our findings.

After two weeks of rolling out the vaccine, multiple sources told us Cleveland received 4,000 doses but had only given about 600 shots.

Other agencies we checked had given out half of their vaccines or less.

Governor DeWine told us he’s been looking into how the shots are reported and tracked.

“The logistics are complicated,” he said. “Our commitment is that as soon as the vaccine comes in, within a couple of days, it gets to people’s arms.”

The Summit County Health Department tells us workers there put details of every vaccine into a state computer system within 24 hours.

Chris Barker spoke for the department saying, “It’s demographic information. It records the type of vaccine that was administered, where it was administered… on the arm.”

Sounds simple, but the Cleveland Mayor’s Office has told us it cannot yet provide what it calls “accurate information” about the number of shots given by the City Health Department.

The Ohio Department of Health has told us health agencies have agreed to report how many COVID shots are given. But, the state has not given us any of those reports.

In Cleveland, Councilmen Brian Kazy and Mike Polensek have both demanded answers from the mayor’s office about what’s happening with the shots.

Again, now, even the governor saying this needs cleared up.

Wednesday, we met healthcare workers excited to get the shots downtown. One said, “I’m so happy to have the opportunity…” And, another said, “I see it as extra protection.”

More people are getting the shots. And, we’re seeing more of a push for less confusion about how they’re being rolled out.



