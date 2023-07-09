CLEVELAND (WJW) — Violent crime in Cleveland soared this weekend. More than a dozen people were shot in three separate shootings, including a mass shooting in the Warehouse District that injured nine.

The FOX 8 I-Team is investigating what the mayor is doing about it to protect people like you. Many viewers and victims have reached out to us saying they no longer feel safe and believe city leaders should have more of a sense of urgency when it comes to hiring more officers.

At a news conference Sunday, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb spoke of investing in police. Yet the force is now short staffed by hundreds of cops. Last August, the chief told us the city would hire a marketing firm for recruitment. It never happened. The mayor, however, indicated city hall is now taking some kind of action.

“Over the next couple of days there’ll be a major announcement on additional investment to support having more men and women in our police department,” Bibb said.

The mayor also talked about Republican lawmakers and the need for more gun laws. He also promised to be what he called “aggressive” on getting illegal guns of the street. But, the I-team challenged that statement.

“How can you do that when your specialized units targeting guns are incredibly short staffed?” asked I-Team reporter Ed Gallek.

The mayor did not give specifics but said they will “continue to have a sense of urgency around having more folks staffed up in our specialized units.”

The Cleveland police union president says he has been concerned for a very long time about the safety of his officers and the safety of anyone coming to the city of Cleveland.

“Things need to change right now,” Follmer said. He added officers need better wages and more support from city. He said they cannot fight violence without more cops.

“Right now pretty much what we can do is show up and take reports,” Follmer said. “There’s not much proactive policing we can do right now.”